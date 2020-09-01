Congress used people as vote banks for last 60 years: HP BJP chief Suresh Kashyap

The BJP’s Himachal Pradesh president and MP Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday lashed out at leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and said he has no right to comment on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur as the Congress betrayed the nation for past 60 years by using people as a vote bank.

“The Congress, which is known for its misconduct has no right to comment on the BJP government in any state,” he said.

“The Congress leaders are a bundle of lies. For decades, the party promised all sections of the society that they will prosper in the nation but nothing happened. Since the Narendra Modi government has come to power at the Centre, all sections of the society have prospered and been well taken care of,” Kashyap said.

Kashyap said the government has announced welfare schemes for all sections of the society from time to time. “These schemes could be either central, state specific or a joint collaboration between the governments. The Congress, the oldest political party in India, allowed multiple scams during its rule which have resulted in the loss of a staggering amount of Rs Rs 4.82 lakh crore over the last 70 years,” he said.

The party, on its own as well as with its allies, has been accused of a host of scams including the 2G, Bofors, AgustaWestland helicopter, Scorpene submarine, Maharashtra irrigation, Commonwealth Games, Coal scams and others, he added.