Congress worker held in Khanna illegal liquor distillery case

Congress worker held in Khanna illegal liquor distillery case

With his arrest, a total of seven people have been arrested in the case

Updated: May 21, 2020 01:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

During the raid conducted on April 22, the Khanna police had arrested five persons, including Harvinder Singh alias Manga Chaddha, owner of the distillery. (HT File)

A congress worker was arrested in connection with illegal liquor distillery case that took place at Bahomajra village, where the police had conducted raid last month. With his arrest, a total of seven people have been arrested in the case.

The accused was identified as Kulwinder Singh Kala of Kaddon village in Payal sub-division. According to Congress Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Kulwinder is a well known liquor contractor and his family has been associated with the Congress since generations. “If he has done something wrong, the police should definitely take action against him. Congress party has always raised voice against such illegal activities and I too stand against illegal operation of liquor distillery,” he said.

During the raid conducted on April 22, the Khanna police had arrested five persons, including Harvinder Singh alias Manga Chaddha, owner of the distillery. They had recovered 320 cartons of First Choice label liquor, 93 cartons of 999 whiskey, liquor prepared for 1,444 cartons, 3,800 litre of ENA split sufficient to produce 950 more cartons of liquor, 8,000 empty bottles, 80 bags of bottle caps, 250 litre of aroma cent and organe colour, two large machines among other small machines, an Innova car, a tractor, a canter and `5.82 lakh cash from the plant.

Harpreet Singh, senior superintendent of police, Khanna, said Chaddha was the main accused in this case and he had disclosed several names, to whom, he had supplied liquor during the lockdown. Chaddha had supplied at least 200 cartons of liquor to Kulwinder, who had further supplied them to his customers.



Kulwinder’s name was later included in the FIR that was registered under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 61/1/14 of the Excise Act and 51 of the Disaster Management Act at Khanna Sadar police station, last month.

During interrogation, Chaddha had confessed that he had supplied at least 1,000 cartons of liquor daily in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states as well. He had disclosed the names of some suppliers, including Lavan Kumar of Patiala; Bhupinder Singh of Rajpura; Chirag and Sumit Kumar of Delhi; Vivek of Chandigarh; Aditya Tyagi of Saharanpur and Jasvir Singh of Mal Majra. All these names were added in the FIR.

Three days after the arrest of Chaddha and four other persons, the police had arrested a liquor supplier Jasvir Singh of Mal Majra in Samrala and also conducted raid at Bhupinder’s godown in Rajpura, from where they recovered 17 drums of spirit (3,740 litre) and eight drums of chemicals (1,760 litre). Bhupinder had managed to flee then.

Jasvir had confessed that he had supplied around 500 to 600 cartons of liquor, manufactured in Bahomajra based distillery, in his area.

