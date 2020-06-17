Sections
Congress workers protest against BJP in Ludhiana

PPCC president said the BJP only cared about Adanis and Ambanis.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Congress leaders and workers demonstrating against BJP at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Krishan Kumar Bawa, on Tuesday organised a demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Bawa said that the BJP only cared about Adanis and Ambanis. “They don’t know about the problems faced by common people and farmers.” He further added that BJP was the government that sold airports, railway stations and even the Red Fort to fulfil their financial needs.

