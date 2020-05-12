Congress youth leader files defamation case against Sambit Patra

Sections
Updated: May 12, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A non-cognisable case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra in Kalyan over a tweet.

General secretary of Maharashtra Youth Congress, Brijkishore Dutta, lodged a complaint at Mahatma Phule Police station in Kalyan on Tuesday.

Patra has tweeted that had the coronavirus outbreak happened during the Congress rule, there would have been many scams. The complaint said that Patra’s tweet has defamed the Congress.

Dutt said, “I filed a complaint against the BJP spokesperson for using derogatory and defamatory language against our former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. His tweet said that if coronavirus outbreak would have taken place during Congress’s rule, there would have been a lot of scams.”



Senior police inspector of Mahatma Phule N Bankar said, “We have registered a non-cognisable offence.”

Shashikant Kamble, BJP Kalyan district president, said, “One of the ruling parties in Maharashtra is the Congress. Their leaders are not leaving any chance to harass us by filing police complaint against BJP leaders.”

