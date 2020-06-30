Constable accused of extorting money from dairy owner sent to police lines

Sections
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:02 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A police constable deployed at the Dankaur police station was sent to Surajpur police lines on Monday for allegedly extorting money from a local dairy owner over “fabricated” liquor smuggling charges.

The alleged incident had come to light after a video, which purportedly shows the constable shouting and threatening villagers at Atta Fateghpur with a stick, started doing the rounds on social media.

The victim, Zahid, a milkman and a local dairy owner, had filed a complaint with the police on Sunday in the matter. According to his complaint, he was on his way back home after making milk deliveries when he was stopped by the police who asked for his movement pass and other documents.

When his documents were found incomplete, Zahid said in his complaint, he was falsely accused of being a liquor smuggler and was threatened that he would be sent to jail. The constable in question then allegedly demanded some money from Zahir in order to drop the bogus charges, the complaint read.



However, seeing the commotion a few villagers rushed to the spot to defend Zahir and one of them captured the incident on video. The constable can purportedly be seen threatening the villagers and the person making the video.

Following the complaint by Zahid and after the circulation of the video on social media, senior police officers took cognisance of the matter and an inquiry was conducted by a Greater Noida assistant commissioner of police.

“The constable has been sent to police lines following the probe. He was disturbed from the past few days due to some health issues which could have led to the incident,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

Police officers also said that the constable had also gotten into trouble a few days ago when he was disrespectful to a senior officer during a meeting.

As many as six cases of alleged police brutality have come to light since May 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

