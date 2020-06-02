Sections
Home / Cities / Constable assaulted in Dhankavadi, search on for 2 accused

Constable assaulted in Dhankavadi, search on for 2 accused

Two men were booked by Pune police on Monday for chasing a police constable and beating him up after he pointed out their failure to wear a mask in public. The police are on a lookout for the two...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men were booked by Pune police on Monday for chasing a police constable and beating him up after he pointed out their failure to wear a mask in public. The police are on a lookout for the two accused.

The injured police officer was identified as constable Amit Jadhav of the motor vehicle department of Pune city police. He submitted a complaint at Sahakar nagar police station on Monday.

Around 8:30pm on Sunday, Jadhav claims to have come across two men without masks outside their house in Dhankawadi. The two were disposing of garbage from their house in the area outside their house.

The complainant claims to have shouted at them for doing so and told them that appropriate action will be taken against them when the two allegedly charged at him. The complainant then claims to have started on his motorbike to go to the police station to seek help. However, the two allegedly followed him and stopped his vehicle mid-way before assaulting him for threatening them with police action.



A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with the intention to provoke breach of peace), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station against the two. Assistant police inspector SP Patil of Sahakarnagar police station is investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

150 Covid patients shifted from BKC
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.