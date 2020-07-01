Constable found hanging from tree in Delhi Cantonment

New Delhi:

The decomposed body of a 26-year-old Delhi Police constable, who was missing since June 28, was found hanging from a tree at an isolated place near the railway tracks in Delhi Cantonment area in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The constable was not in police uniform. His body was spotted by a passerby who called the police control room, senior police officers associated with the incident said.

“Prime facie, it appears the constable died by hanging. However, we are waiting for his autopsy report for a final conclusion. The police identity card found in his pocket helped us ascertain his identity,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya.

Officials said testing will be done on the constable’s body to ascertain if he was positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)

A police officer privy to the incident said the constable was unmarried and lived with his father in Delhi. “Through his relatives, we have learned that the constable had an altercation with his father before he left home on June 28. He did not return home since then and was untraceable. We will verify the information after speaking with his father,” the officer added.