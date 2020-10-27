Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Constable from Navi Mumbai held for accepting bribe from resident

Constable from Navi Mumbai held for accepting bribe from resident

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a Taloja constable for accepting a bribe of ₹9,000 from a 27-year-old Taloja resident.According to the police, the constable...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:30 IST

By Raina Shine,

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a Taloja constable for accepting a bribe of ₹9,000 from a 27-year-old Taloja resident.

According to the police, the constable identified as Vinodkumar Choudhary (35) had allegedly demanded from the resident ₹12,000, which was eventually brought down to ₹9,000.

“According to the complainant, Choudhary told him that his aunt would be booked for selling liquor during the lockdown and to avoid the same, he should pay up ₹6,000 per month. The demand was to pay for two months. On September 16, the complainant approached us. In his complaint, he has stated that they had not been selling liquor and yet the constable had been making false allegations and asking for bribe,” police inspector Sachin Kumbhar from Thane ACB said.

Choudhary was found accepting ₹9,000 outside Taloja police station. “We have registered a case and sent the report to Panvel court. We have sought permission from the court to conduct further procedure by arresting him and are awaiting orders,” Kumbhar said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
Oct 26, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Ex-NDA minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year jail in coal case
Oct 27, 2020 01:18 IST
Cat smells macaroni, doesn’t appear to be its biggest fan
Oct 27, 2020 01:17 IST
3 PDP leaders quit after Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remark
Oct 27, 2020 01:13 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: DCneed to bounce back to seal play-off berth
Oct 27, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.