Sections
Home / Cities / Constitutional right to raise voice against govt’s anti-people decisions: Cong to HP govt

Constitutional right to raise voice against govt’s anti-people decisions: Cong to HP govt

He said the Congress will oppose every authoritarian decision of the state government.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore on Wednesday accused chief minster Jai Ram Thakur of trying to suppress the opposition and said it is everybody’s constitutional right to protest and raise voice against anti-people decisions of the government in a democracy.

He said the Congress will oppose every authoritarian decision of the state government.

In a statement issued here, Rathore also hit out at the CM over his statement regarding the decision of “hiking the bus fare by 25% with a heavy heart”. Rathore said the CM’s statement is a lie and if he was concerned about the people he would not have taken any such decision which will have a negative impact on the lives of people. “Truth is that the state government has not provided any financial relief to the people during the pandemic. The government and its leaders are misleading people with their statements,” he said.

Rathore said the state government has increased financial burden of the people by hiking the bus fare and electricity charges. “They are using government treasury for their own pleasure and comfort,” he added.



He said the state government has completely failed in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Accusing the BJP of being busy in political gains, he said the Congress has provided every possible help to people during the pandemic and will continue to do so.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot demands apology from MLA who alleged bribe offer to support BJP
Jul 22, 2020 17:49 IST
INLD launches membership drive to reconnect with party workers
Jul 22, 2020 17:47 IST
Face masks adorned with Madhubani paintings in demand
Jul 22, 2020 17:46 IST
Cvid-19: HCQ, chloroquine do not show antiviral effect against coronavirus
Jul 22, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.