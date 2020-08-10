Construction still continues in Shahberi, alleges developer

Greater Noida: A 45-year-old real estate developer, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal construction in Shahberi and charged under the Gangster Act, has alleged that his former business partners continue to carry out the construction in the village, despite the high court’s stay on it.

The developer, Anil Kumar Chauhan, who has filed a complaint with the police, said that his former partners framed him in several cases and he was sent to jail.

Chauhan, a resident of Noida Sector 73, said that he worked with Shakir Akil and two other partners. “But in 2017, I quit the project in Shahberi after I came to know that the Allahabad High Court has stayed construction in the village,” he said.

Chauhan, who has been released on bail, claimed that his former partners have developed the project, despite the court stay.

“I had sold my share in the property to my then business partners and opted out. However, in July 2018, two buildings in Shahberi collapsed and the police and the administration launched a crackdown. My partners hatched a conspiracy and framed me in illegal construction cases. I was arrested in April last year and served three months in jail,” he said.

Chauhan said that he had visited the site in Shahberi when he was released on bail. “I found that my ex-business partners were developing the building despite the court stay,” he said.

The complainant said that he visited the contested site last week and made a small video of the project and circulated it on social media to highlight the illegal development.

“My ex-business partners had given a cheque for my share in the property that I sold off. But the cheque bounced. I want my money and also want the police to probe the matter and take action against the erring developers,” he said.

However, Shakir Akil refused the allegations and said that Chauhan’s all the dues were cleared, and he has the proof. “We have developed one-storey apartment and not a multi-storey buildings. We have not violated any court order or guidelines,” Akil said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida Central, said that the police have received the complaint. “The complainant, Chauhan, is also accused in some cases of illegal construction. We need to investigate his contract with his ex-partners. We have assigned an assistant commissioner of police to probe the matter in two weeks,” Chander said.

The construction of illegal flats in the Shahberi village had come to fore after twin buildings collapsed in July, 2018, in which nine people were killed.

Chander said that a police team visits the area to check illegal construction on a regular basis.

So far, FIRs have been registered against 181 developers, out of which 19 have been listed as gangsters and two have been booked under the National Security Act, the police said.

Rajeev Rai, Dadri SDM, refused to comment on the issue.

In 2014, the high court had passed an order to put a stay on any illegal construction in Shahberi.