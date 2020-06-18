Containment zones in Noida district double in two weeks

Noida: With increase in the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease cases on a daily basis, the number of containment zones in the district has almost doubled since the month began. Two more deaths were reported on Thursday in the district while 74 fresh cases were reported.

As of now, there are 236 containment zones in the district, as compared to 134 on June 2.

Health officials, asking not to be named, believe this number will go on increasing.

“For now the number of containment zones is higher in urban areas rather than in rural belts in the district. This figure will keep on going up as we progress further with the transmission of the coronavirus,” said a senior official of the health department, requesting anonymity.

The official cited above, however, clarified that we are not in the community transmission stage at the moment in the district.

Officials from the district administration and the health department, meanwhile, are continuing with sanitisation exercises and random sampling method of testing in containment zones while ensuring a strict adherence to regulations. Health camps are also being organised across the district.

Till Thursday, there were 1,173 cases of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar. Of this, 606 people have been cured while a total of 16 people have succumbed to the disease, leaving 551 active cases. The total sampling count for the district stands at 14,103 till June 17. The death audit for at least two more patients is awaited.

The figure for cross-notified patients stood at 85.

Sources said containment zones include highrises as well as sectors with plotted houses. Even though most of them are in urban belts, there is no pattern to them.

According to the current guidelines by the administration for urban areas, if there is even a single case in a residential locality, a 250 metre-radius is sealed, while in other cases the radius can be 500 metre with a 250 metre buffer. For highrise societies, only that tower from which cases have come up will be sealed. In case positive patients are from different towers, public spaces like parks, swimming pools, gyms, etc. will also be closed.

If cases are found in offices, operations will have to be shut for at least 24 hours and thorough sanitisation is required.