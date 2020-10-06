Sections
Home / Cities / Containment zones in Pune down to 59

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: As the positivity rate in Pune begins to drop, 20.6 per cent as of Tuesday, the areas under micro-containment have also reduced.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Monday, evening announced that 59 areas are now micro-containment zones in the city, as against the earlier number of 70.

“Most of these are limited to a particular society or a small lane,” Kumar said.

Following the state government policy, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has adopted the micro containment zone policy.

In the early stages of the pandemic, April, May and June, containments zones are mainly concentrated in slum areas, but over the last few weeks, urban housing societies now find themselves in micro-containment.

PMC has further revised its containment zone map and reduced the area under restriction to 3 sq km (2%) from earlier 7%. In the revised map, total 59 micro-clusters are under restrictions with Yewalewadi area having maximum number of containment zones.

