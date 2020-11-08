Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana

Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana

Case was registered after a 27-year-old employee died while working at a construction site

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/iStock

A labour contractor was booked on Saturday for causing death by negligence after a 27-year-old employee died while working at a construction site.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Pathak.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Kohara. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Sunita Sonkar, the victim’s wife.

As per the complaint, the victim was working at a construction site on November 4 when Pathak told him to climb a ladder without following necessary safety measures. Then, he fell off and suffered a head injury.

He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday.

Assistant sub-inspector Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
Nov 08, 2020 18:32 IST
DC vs SRH Live: DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2, Saha misses out again for SRH
Nov 08, 2020 19:29 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana
Nov 08, 2020 19:28 IST
DC vs SRH Live: DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2, Saha misses out again for SRH
Nov 08, 2020 19:29 IST
US Elections: JLaw, other Hollywood stars take the party to the streets
Nov 08, 2020 19:21 IST
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Nov 08, 2020 19:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.