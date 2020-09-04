Sections
Home / Cities / Contractor booked for raping minor in Zirakpur

Contractor booked for raping minor in Zirakpur

The minor works as domestic help

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A man was booked for raping a minor girl at a construction site in Zirakpur, police said on Friday.

The minor works as domestic help. The incident took place on August 28, when the accused, who works as a contractor, asked the minor girl to come at a construction site on the pretext of work. When the minor reached the spot the accused raped her and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

On Thursday, she narrated the incident to her mother after which a complaint was given to the police.

Station house officer (SHO) of Zirakpur police station said, “We have booked the accused who will be arrested soon. A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual offence Act 2012 has been registered.”



