Contractors delaying development works in Ludhiana will be blacklisted, says minister

With residents and councillors raising a hue and cry over the delay in taking up development projects, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister and Ludhiana (west) MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu announced that the contractors who have either delayed such works or failed to start them despite orders being issued to them would be blacklisted.

Ashu conducted a meeting with municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and other officials at Zone D office on Thursday and reviewed different development projects being taken up in the city. Mayor Balkar Sandhu and councillor Mamta Ashu were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ashu reviewed the development projects related to Ludhiana Smart City Ltd, operations and maintenance cell, horticulture branch, health branch, recoveries etc. He also inspected the ongoing work of water front development alongside Sidhwan canal and leisure valley in BRS Nagar.

Speaking on the working of Tata Company, which is taking up LED streetlights project in the city, Ashu said the next payment for the project would be made only after the contractor explains the energy saving process in detail. He directed the MC officials to impose a penalty to Tata Sons (contractor) for all non-functional streetlights.

He also appreciated the civic officials for getting GPS installed in all of its vehicles through CSR, as this would help in better monitoring.

Ashu said, “Due to the delay in execution of projects, residents are a harried lot and no laxity would be tolerated in terms of quality or speed of the development works. Contractors are taking the MC for granted and strict action would be taken against them.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said, “The MC is also working to expedite recovery of dues from the residents and the amount recovered would also be spent for the development of the city. A monitoring cell has also been set up in the civic body that is taking samples of all ongoing projects and getting them tested from the laboratory at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.”