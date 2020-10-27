Sections
Conwoman promises job, dupes man in Ludhiana

The woman has duped around 15 persons of Rs 60 lakh in Ludhiana and Patiala.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Out on bail, a woman posing as a professor at government college, duped a man on the pretext of a government job on October 16.

The police conducted a raid at her residence at Noorwala road, but she managed to escape the spot. According to the police, her phone is also switched off.

Sharing her modus operandi, SHO at Dugri police station inspector Surinder Chopra said that the woman poses as a professor at Government College for Girls, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana and dupes residents on the pretext of securing jobs in government departments for their family members.



“She demands money from the victims according to their economic background. To gain their confidence, she issues fake cheques to the victims so that they could withdraw the money from her account if she fails to secure a job for them,” said Chopra.

Kulwant Singh of Dugri and his relative Satnam Singh were duped of Rs 3.41 lakhs as the woman promised a clerical job for their daughters in Government College for Girls.

Kulwant Singh said that he came in contact with the woman in 2019.

“Even after my daughter completed her MBA, she had no permanent job. The woman had assured me to help my daughter get a job and demanded Rs 1 lakh. But after negotiations, she fixed the deal at Rs 80,000,” said Kulwant Singh.

“Similarly, the woman had duped my relative Satnam Singh of Rs 2.61 lakh. The accused even had taken our daughters to Chandigarh on the pretext of an interview but did not fulfill her promise,” he added.

ASI Manjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman is already facing trial in at least five cases lodged against her in Ludhiana and Patiala.

The woman had earlier duped an astrologer, a hosiery unit owner, and 10 others of around Rs 30 lakh in 2018.

The ASI added that the police have some leads about the woman and they will arrest her soon before she could find a new target.

