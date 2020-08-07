Sections
Home / Cities / Coordination between BJP-led state govt, party needed to accomplish ‘Mission Repeat’ in assembly polls: Jai Ram

The CM was addressing a meeting of organisational district Dehra at Bagli in Jaswan-Pragpur assembly segment of Kangra district

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Jai Ram Thakur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday stressed on effective coordination between the state government and the BJP to accomplish “Mission Repeat” in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

He was addressing a meeting of organisational district Dehra at Bagli in Jaswan-Pragpur assembly segment of Kangra district. The CM said it is a matter of pride for the BJP workers that they are members of the world’s largest political party that is being led by JP Nadda, who is a leader from the hill state.

“During Covid-19 pandemic, the state leadership maintained constant touch with the party workers upto the booth-level with the help of technology. The state government ensured that the virus outbreak does not hamper the pace of development and directed officials to identify unspent money with various departments so that the same can be used for developmental works,” he said.

The CM said the government is also monitoring various ongoing developmental projects to ensure their time-bound completion.



“The state has suffered estimated loss of over ₹30,000 crore due to the pandemic and the government was forced to take harsh measures,” he said, adding that the opposition was not shying away from playing politics even during a crisis.

