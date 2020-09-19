Sections
Cop assaults physically-challenged rickshaw driver in Kanpur; probe ordered

The man was taken to the police station where he was harassed; the assault was caught on camera

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

A police constable assaulted a physically-challenged e-rickshaw driver while he was taking his pregnant wife to a hospital in Kanpur’s Saurikh Kannauj on Friday. He later took him to a police station and pushed him on the ground.

Police superintendent Amrendra Prasad Singh said he has ordered a probe into police constable Kiran Pal’s conduct.

Sudip Yadav said he was on his way to the district hospital with his wife and a child on his e-rickshaw when the constable first abused him for stopping for some passengers and dropping them at Saurikh. He added the constable’s reaction was unprovoked and he assaulted him before his family in full public view.

Then he was taken to the police station where he was harassed, he said. The assault was caught on camera.

Station house officer (Saurikh) Vijay Bahadur Verma said the constable has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered following which action would be taken.

