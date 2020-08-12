Cop axes fellow personnel to death, injures another in Jharkhand jail

A Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP-7) police personnel was arrested for allegedly murdering a fellow personnel with an axe and injuring one other in Ghatsila jail barracks late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

“The accused JAP-7 havaldar Manish Kumar has been arrested for murdering fellow havaldar Dharmendra Kumar Singh in Ghatsila jail barracks late Monday night. JAP-7 battalion DSP Bharat Prasad is investigating the incident. Another injured jawan Upendra Kumar Singh is undergoing treatment at MGMMCH in Jamshedpur. The body of the slain jawan has been handed over to his family after post mortem,” Dr M Tamil Vanan, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

Prasad reached Ghatsila Tuesday morning and started an inquiry into the incident, while jail superintendent-in-charge Narendra Prasad Singh took stock of the situation.

As per available information, Dharmendra, Manish and Upendra were having dinner in the jail barrack Monday night when Dharmendra and Manish got engaged in a heated argument . An infuriated Manish picked up an axe kept in the barrack and attacked 52-year-old Dharmendra. Doctors at Ghatsila sub-division hospital declared him brought dead Monday night.Fellow jawan Upendra (36) also sustained serious injuries on his leg while he was trying to pacify Manish. The jail superintendent-in-charge said all the JAP-7 jawans deployed in the jail would be replaced in a day or two.

QUARANTINED ASI SHOOTS HIMSELF TO DEATH

A Jamshedpur district police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) under home quarantine shot himself dead at his flat in Golmuri police line under Golmuri police station in Jamshedpur on Monday evening, police said Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tarun Pandey (35). He had shot himself with a licensed revolver, allegedly over a dispute with his wife for not letting him out of the house due to being in quarantine. He was in home quarantine with his wife Jyoti Kumari after returning to the city from Patna on August 7.

“The reason behind the ASI’s suicide is not clear. The revolver with which he shot himself was not his service revolver. It was licensed from either Chaibasa or Nawada (Bihar). We have sought information from both the district authorities. All forensic evidence has been collected. We have also written to BSF, where he earlier worked before joining Jharkhand police in 2012,” said the SSP. Pandey was recently promoted to the post of ASI.