Cop caught on camera stealing tomatoes, police chief marks inquiry

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police have initiated an inquiry after a video showing a police personnel stealing tomatoes from the New Vegetable Market went viral on social media.

While the cop has yet to be identified, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has taken cognizance of the matter and marked an inquiry to assistant commissioner of police (ACP, headquarters) Jang Bahadur.

According to the commission agents at the market, they had noticed tomatoes going missing from shops for the past five days. To rein in the theft, they recently installed CCTV cameras in the markets.

On scanning the CCTV footage on Friday morning, they were shocked to find that the thief was none other than a cop from the PCR motorcycle squad that was deputed at the market to maintain law and order.



ACP Jang Bahadur said they were working to identify the errant cop, who will be facing stern action for stealing tomatoes.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station, said they had not received any written complaint to lodge an FIR.

Previously, commission agents had also complained to the police chief regarding extortion by police volunteers at the markets and urged him to remove them from the site.

