Cop deployed in security detail of Maharashtra CM’s wife tests positive
One of the police constables in the security detail of Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for Covid-19.Shiv Sena insiders, however,...
One of the police constables in the security detail of Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for Covid-19.
Shiv Sena insiders, however, said that Rashmi Thackeray had not stepped out of the family residence Matoshree at Bandra since the past 10-12 days, and therefore, is safe.
Two weeks ago, two police constables in the security detail of Tejas, CM’s second son, had also tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined at a Covid centre in Andheri.
In May, three constables deployed outside Matoshree had tested positive for Covid-19.