Cop deployed in security detail of Maharashtra CM's wife tests positive

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:46 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

One of the police constables in the security detail of Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Shiv Sena insiders, however, said that Rashmi Thackeray had not stepped out of the family residence Matoshree at Bandra since the past 10-12 days, and therefore, is safe.

Two weeks ago, two police constables in the security detail of Tejas, CM’s second son, had also tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined at a Covid centre in Andheri.

In May, three constables deployed outside Matoshree had tested positive for Covid-19.



