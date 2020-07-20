Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi cop fights carjackers, seriously injured

Delhi cop fights carjackers, seriously injured

The policeman, Jagdish, suffered injuries to his head, nose, and face after the duo attacked him with bricks and a pistol’s butt.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Deh

DCP Sharma said ASI Jagdish is posted in the security wing of Delhi Police.

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was seriously injured while resisting and fighting two armed men who attempted to rob him of his Maruti Swift car at gunpoint in outer Delhi’s Alipur Monday morning, police said.

The policeman, Jagdish, suffered injuries to his head, nose, and face after the duo attacked him with bricks and a pistol’s butt. His three family members, including his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were inside the car when the carjacking attempt happened around 6.30 am.

Some farmers working in the nearby fields and rushed to help the car’s occupants after hearing their screams for help. They thrashed the alleged carjackers before handing them over to the police. Both of them were injured and had to be hospitalised, police officers said.

“The arrested men were identified as Rahul and Deepak. Their antecedents are being verified. A case has been registered against them,” deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.



DCP Sharma said ASI Jagdish is posted in the security wing of Delhi Police. On Monday morning, the ASI and his family had left home for their relative’s home in Delhi in their Swift car. After driving some distance from their home, the ASI stopped the car on the roadside and was waiting for another family member.

In the meantime, a police officer said, two men, arrived, pointed a gun at the ASI, who was not in the police uniform, and asked him to come out of the vehicle with the other occupants. The ASI tried to snatch their pistol and a scuffle broke out between them.

“One of the assailants picked up a brick and hit Jagdish in his face and head. Despite being injured, the ASI foiled the carjacking attempt and managed to overpower the duo with the help of some farmers,” the officer said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
CanSino candidate shows promise
Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister says too soon for procurement in India
Jul 21, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.