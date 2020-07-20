Delhi cop fights carjackers, seriously injured

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was seriously injured while resisting and fighting two armed men who attempted to rob him of his Maruti Swift car at gunpoint in outer Delhi’s Alipur Monday morning, police said.

The policeman, Jagdish, suffered injuries to his head, nose, and face after the duo attacked him with bricks and a pistol’s butt. His three family members, including his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were inside the car when the carjacking attempt happened around 6.30 am.

Some farmers working in the nearby fields and rushed to help the car’s occupants after hearing their screams for help. They thrashed the alleged carjackers before handing them over to the police. Both of them were injured and had to be hospitalised, police officers said.

“The arrested men were identified as Rahul and Deepak. Their antecedents are being verified. A case has been registered against them,” deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

DCP Sharma said ASI Jagdish is posted in the security wing of Delhi Police. On Monday morning, the ASI and his family had left home for their relative’s home in Delhi in their Swift car. After driving some distance from their home, the ASI stopped the car on the roadside and was waiting for another family member.

In the meantime, a police officer said, two men, arrived, pointed a gun at the ASI, who was not in the police uniform, and asked him to come out of the vehicle with the other occupants. The ASI tried to snatch their pistol and a scuffle broke out between them.

“One of the assailants picked up a brick and hit Jagdish in his face and head. Despite being injured, the ASI foiled the carjacking attempt and managed to overpower the duo with the help of some farmers,” the officer said.