Cop found hanging at Mohali’s Purab Apartments

The deceased was posted with the 3rd Commando Battalion and deputed with a SAD leader, who lives in Sector 69.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A cop posted as a gunman with a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader was found hanging at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 on Monday evening.

The deceased was a native of Hoshiarpur district and lived alone here, police said.

The matter came to fore after police were informed about the cop’s suspicious absence, as his flat’s door had been locked for several hours. “A PCR party reached the spot and entered the apartment by breaking open the door and found the policeman hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. No suicide note was recovered,” said ASI Sanjay Kumar, the investigation officer.

The deceased was posted with the 3rd Commando Battalion and deputed with a SAD leader, who lives in Sector 69.

“We have called his parents and will initiate proceedings after recording their statement. The body was sent to the mortuary of civil hospital in Phase 6 where an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday,” he added.

