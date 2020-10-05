Cop from Maharashtra faces inquiry for asking ‘objectionable questions’ to mother of suicide victim

Assistant inspector Deepak Girkar from Tulinj police station is facing inquiry after the mother of a 19-year-old suicide victim from Nallasopara (East) alleged that he asked her “objectionable questions” while probing her daughter’s rape case.

The teen allegedly ended her life on Friday night. The police filed an accidental death report (ADR) and began probe.

“The victim, who stayed at Ansari Nagar, was in love with a mineral water company employee named Sunil Mane, 28. As the girl’s parents opposed their relationship, the couple eloped from their homes in August. The girl’s mother then registered a missing complaint with Tulinj police,” said Vijaykant Sagar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate.

A month later, after knowing about the couple’s whereabouts, the girl’s parents agreed to get them married. “But Mane would give excuses and kept delaying the marriage. The victim’s mother then registered a case of rape against Mane on September 29 at Tulinj police station. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said Sagar.

After the incident came to light, the victim and her mother were subjected to humiliation by people in their vicinity. The victim’s mother approached Girkar to file a complaint against the people who mocked her and her daughter.

“During questioning, Girkar allegedly asked inappropriate questions to the mother, following which she approached me to complain against Girkar and demanded his immediate suspension as she believed he was siding with the people in her vicinity,” said Sagar.

On Friday night, unable to bear the humiliation, the teen allegedly ended her life, said Sagar.

On Saturday morning, her mother refused to take her body from a civic hospital after post-mortem and demanded action against Girkar. “After I convinced her that an inquiry has already been initiated under Ashwini Patil, deputy superintendent of police, Vasai, the body was taken for cremation late on Saturday night,” said Sagar.

Meanwhile, Chitra Kishor Wagh, vice-president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra, met Sagar on Sunday to discuss the issue.

“I demanded that action be taken against Girkar and also against the people who made the victim and her mother go through humiliation. As the new MBVV commissionerate has come into force on October 1, I have demanded the recruitment of more women police officers. In one month alone, 100 rape and 200 molestation cases have been registered in Vasai-Virar region and hence more women officers are needed for such cases,” said Wagh.

She also said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray must control crimes against women in the state. “Recently, after the Hathras incident of Uttar Pradesh (UP) came to light, he said crimes against women will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. Vasai-Virar has reported an increase in crimes against women. So he should not play the ‘Maharashtra versus UP’ card,” said Wagh.