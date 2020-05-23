Sections
Home / Cities / Cop’s son arrested for assaulting, trying to extort fruit vendor

Cop’s son arrested for assaulting, trying to extort fruit vendor

Greater Noida: The 25-year-old son of a police sub-inspector was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting and trying to extort protection money from a roadside fruit vendor in Sector Zeta...

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida:

The 25-year-old son of a police sub-inspector was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting and trying to extort protection money from a roadside fruit vendor in Sector Zeta 1.

The victim, identified as Durgesh, was selling fruits outside a high-rise in Sector Zeta 1 on May 19 when the incident occurred, the police said.

The vendor alleged that the suspect, along with three of his friends, approached him and asked for Rs 1,000 as protection money to continue selling fruits in the area. The complainant also said that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.



“When I told them that I did not have the money, they brought a stick from their car and started assaulting me and vandalized my vend. Then they fled the spot,” said the vendor in his police complaint.

An FIR was registered at Surajpur police station on Friday, the police said.

The vendor alleged that the police tried to get the case settled without registering his FIR for almost three days and asked him to take Rs 2,000 from the suspect’s family. The incident came to light on Friday when its purported video started doing rounds on social media.

However, police officials denied any delay in registering the case.

“The prime suspect, Mohit, is the son of a sub-inspector posted with the Noida fire department. He was arrested on Friday night itself, while the role of other people is being investigated. Due legal action will be taken against all involved,” said Harish Chandra, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

The police said that the authenticity of the extortion bid claim is being verified, along with any other attempts of the suspects to take money from vendors.

Mohit was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Schools must ensure access to e-classes for the poor: Govt to Delhi HC
May 23, 2020 23:36 IST
CITCO employee abduction case: Multani died due to torture in custody, says dismissed Punjab Police cop Pinki
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
Pvt schools must provide devices, internet to poor students for online classes: Delhi govt tells HC
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: 5 stories from the Ramayana you haven’t heard before
May 23, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.