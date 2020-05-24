Sections
Home / Cities / Cops take action against 150 bikers in Ulhasnagar

Cops take action against 150 bikers in Ulhasnagar

In a major crackdown on two-wheelers and non-essential shops found flouting the lockdown norms, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation along with the police took action against 150 bikers and 11...

Updated: May 24, 2020 00:35 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In a major crackdown on two-wheelers and non-essential shops found flouting the lockdown norms, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation along with the police took action against 150 bikers and 11 shops on Saturday.

The civic body also served notices to 80 shops selling essentials without following social distancing and other safety norms such as not wearing mask and not sanitising the shops.

“As per the lockdown norms, only one person is allowed in a two-wheeler. Those riding pillion faced action from the police,” said Ganesh Shimpi, assistant commissioner, UMC.

The Ulhasnagar police seized the keys of 150 two-wheelers.



The civic officials also took action against the non-essential shops which were open flouting rules. The civic body registered first information report (FIR) against 11 shop owners under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Shops selling clothes and footwear are not allowed to open during lockdown. Such shops have been booked under Section 188 of IPC,” said Shimpi.

The UMC recorded 166 Covid positive cases till Saturday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

32-year-old knocked down by speeding vehicle at Mumbai’s Seven Bungalows area
May 24, 2020 01:10 IST
Bayern Munich see off Frankfurt fightback to stay four points clear
May 24, 2020 01:10 IST
City back on aerial map, 7 flights resume tomorrow
May 24, 2020 01:04 IST
At 46.5°C, Nagpur is second-hottest location in India
May 24, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.