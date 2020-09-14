Cops to quash rape FIR against Cong sarpanch, 2 others as victim contradicts mother’s statement

Police on Sunday initiated the process of quashing the first information report (FIR) against a Congress sarpanch and two other residents of Randhawa village in Kapurthala district that was registered allegedly for raping a minor girl on September 7 as the 15-year-old alleged victim contradicted the statement of her mother before the child welfare committee (CWC).

The victim’s mother too changed her statement on Sunday.

“The girl told the CWC members that Jaspal alias Jassa (20) of Boot village raped her on the pretext of resolving dispute with her boyfriend. She, however, said sarpanch Billu, Gagan, and Manpreet did not rape her,” said Bholath deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatinderjit Singh.

The police on Saturday had arrested Jassa and booked three under Sections 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“We are investigating the matter. There is no other evidence against them (sarpanch and 2 others). The FIR will be quashed against the three,” superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh said.

The case is also being supervised by the district legal service authority (DLSA) and CWC members and they are ensuring financial and medical assistance to the victim as per the POCSO procedure.





OUT ON BAIL, RAPE ACCUSED

VIOLATES 8-YEAR-OLD GIRL

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the Bholath sub-division of Kapurthala district.

The accused, Mohammad Ali, who hails from Bihar and works as a tailor, was out on bail in a rape case. He was arrested in May 2018 for raping a woman. He came out on bail last year. He is married and has three children.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatinderjit said the case was registered on the statement of the victim’s mother. Medical examinations of the girl confirmed sexual assault, he added.

“A case under Sections 376-B (punishment for rape on woman under 12) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered against him. The accused lured the minor on pretext of giving her candies and later raped her at an abandoned place,” the DSP said.