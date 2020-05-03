Sections
Home / Cities / Corona warriors felicitated at Ludhiana Military Station

Corona warriors felicitated at Ludhiana Military Station

Posters and ‘thank-you’ cards made by the family members of all personnel were given to members of the medical fraternity

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

All health workers on the frontline were felicitated at the Ludhiana Military Station for their services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Posters and ‘thank-you’ cards made by the family members of all personnel were given to members of the medical fraternity.

Station commander Brigadier Manish Arora lauded the corona warriors and urged them to keep the Ludhiana Military Station a corona-free zone.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
May 04, 2020 01:46 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 23:38 IST
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
May 04, 2020 01:10 IST

latest news

AI helps spot early signs of glaucoma progression to blindness
May 04, 2020 01:39 IST
Smartphone users more likely to reveal personal info online
May 04, 2020 01:16 IST
‘India has a strong constitution, and the freedom it allows will prevail’
May 04, 2020 01:11 IST
Decision to set up IFSC HQ in Guj erroneous: Sharad Pawar slams Centre
May 04, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.