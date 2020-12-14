Sections
Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Himachal, toll 813

Himachal has more than 6,800 confirmed cases per million population and the new infections have grown at a rate of 1.3% in the last one week.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 386 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 49,761 while the death toll mounted to 813 after 12 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 93 were reported in Mandi, 64 in Kangra, 39 each in Chamba and Shimla, 34 in Sirmaur, 23 each in Hamirpur and Solan, 20 each in Kullu and Bilaspur, 15 in Una, nine in Kinnaur and seven in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have come down to 6,948. The overall recoveries reached 41,954 after 676 more patients were cured. The recovery rate has gone up to 84%.

Three fatalities each were reported in Kangra and Shimla and one each in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Una. The death rate is 1.64%.

Till date, 6.22 lakh tests have been conducted in the state. Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 9,172 infections followed by Mandi at 8,411, Kangra 6,807, Solan 5,841, Kullu 4,114, Sirmaur 2,926, Bilaspur 2,590, Chamba 2,525, Hamirpur 2,499, Una 2,497, Kinnaur 1,209, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,170.

