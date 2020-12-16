Sections
Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Himachal

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 12 fatalities and 484 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the death toll in the state to 836 and the tally of positive cases to 50,680.

Four deaths were reported in Kangra district, two each in Shimla Mandi and Solan districts and one in Sirmaur and Kullu district.

Also, 1,046 more people have been cured, taking the overall recoveries to 43,577. There are 6,218 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, 146 have been reported in Mandi, 101 in Shimla, 48 in Kangra, 38 cases each in Chamba and Sirmaur, 37 in Hamirpur, 35 in Solan, 21 in Kullu, 12 in Bilaspur, six in Una and two cases in Kinnaur district.

With 9,368 cases, Shimla is the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 8,677 people have tested positive till date. As many as 6,918 cases have been reported in Kangra, 5,915 in Solan, 4,159 in Kullu, 2,966 in Sirmaur; 2,627 in Bilaspur, 2,516 in Una, 2,576 in Chamba 2,549 in Hamirpur, 1,220 in Kinnaur and 1,189 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

