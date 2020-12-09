Sections
Coronavirus claims five more lives in Himachal

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded five more deaths due to Covid-19, taking the death toll in the state to 748, officials said.

Of the fatalities, three were reported in Shimla and two in Chamba.

Also, 208 more people have tested positive and the tally of infections now stands at 46,409. The overall recoveries have reached 38,437 after 600 more patients were cured. There are 7,180 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, 68 were reported in Kangra, 41 in Shimla, 34 in Sirmaur, 26 in Mandi, 17 in Una, eight each in Hamirpur and Kullu, four in Lahaul-Spiti and one case each in Solan and Chamba district.

With 8,684 cases, Shimla is the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 7,619 people have tested positive till date. As many as 6,258 cases have been reported in Kangra, 5,518 in Solan, 3,919 in Kullu, 2,779 in Sirmaur; 2,383 in Bilaspur, 2,338 in Una, 2,349 in Hamirpur; 2,312 in Chamba; 1,140 in Lahaul-Spiti and 1,110 in Kinnaur district.

