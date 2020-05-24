Sections
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: City-based NGOs distribute face masks in Ludhiana

Coronavirus lockdown: City-based NGOs distribute face masks in Ludhiana

Volunteers of I Can Guide, Diabetes Free World distributed masks among 100 residents of Shivpuri

Updated: May 24, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

NGO volunteers distributing masks among the locals in Shivpuri, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, volunteers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) I Can Guide and Diabetes Free World distributed free face masks among 100 residents of Shivpuri on Sunday.

I Can Guide founder Surinder Singh said, “Proper social distancing was followed throughout the activity. I have also been providing free face masks to the people who are visiting my clinic since the lockdown.”

“We saw it appropriate to distribute free masks apart from educating the people to make it a habit at their workplaces or whenever venturing out of their homes for some emergency work,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Biker hits police barricades in attempt to flee, arrested
May 24, 2020 20:55 IST
Yarn worth lakhs gutted as woollen mill godown catches fire
May 24, 2020 20:53 IST
Covid-19 effect: Technicians, crew rue not getting timely help
May 24, 2020 20:53 IST
In an U-turn, Maharashtra permits 25 flights to be operated from Mumbai airport
May 24, 2020 20:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.