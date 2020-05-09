Coronavirus lockdown: Home delivery service by restaurants, sweet shops gets off to a slow start in Ludhiana

Forty eight days after restaurants and other food joints were closed in the city amid the coronavirus lockdown on March 22, home delivery of cooked food got off to a slow start on Saturday.

Relieved over the green nod given by the district administration, the restauranteurs are, however, expecting a positive response from the residents from coming Monday.

On the first day, owners of many restaurants faced problems in arranging raw material such as dairy items and others only took up cleanliness drives in their respective properties. Some restaurant owners said they would now be able to retain the labour that was moving back to their home states.

‘10% RESPONSE ON FIRST DAY’

“Only 10% response was witnessed on the first day of operations on Saturday as the public was confused over how and through which mode the deliveries would be done. It would have been better if the administration had continued the selected permissions that were granted in the second week of April, but those guidelines were unfortunately cancelled. We are taking all necessary precautions and hygienic food is being provided to the customers,” said Bhupinder Basant, owner of Basant Restaurants located near Fountain Chowk and Feroze Gandhi Market.

Hotel and Restaurants’ Association chairman Rajinder Basant said they are expecting a good response in the coming days “as the public has been sitting in their houses for long time.”

Owner of Indian Summers, Sahil Kansal, said they were already following the standard operating procedure for the home delivery of cooked food. “We put the system in place on Saturday as our restaurant was closed for long. I will be able to comment about the customers’ response only after commencing the services,” he said.

Meanwhile, sweet shops (halwai shops) also witnessed a similar response on the first day. “Something is better than nothing. Shopkeepers are relieved as their shops have reopened and the labour has been put to work,” said Narinderpal Singh Pappu, president of halwai association, Punjab.

On Friday, the administration had allowed the restaurants, eateries, juice, ice cream and sweet shops to open from 7am to 7pm, but only for home delivery. Earlier, the restaurants were permitted to deliver the food in the second week of April, but the orders were rolled back on April 16 after a pizza delivery boy was found coronavirus positive in New Delhi and 72 families were quarantined.

‘GRANT PERMISSION ONLY TO FSSAI CERTIFICATE HOLDERS’

Meanwhile, president of Hotels and Restaurants’ Association, Amarvir Singh, said the administration should allow only those restaurants to deliver the cooked food who have got Food Safety and Standards Authority of India certificates.