Coronavirus lockdown: Ignoring social distancing, cops, volunteers throw dance party in Ludhiana

In a video being circulated on social media, the police personnel and volunteers are seen dancing without wearing their face masks during a party held at Division Number 1 police station on Monday night

Updated: May 06, 2020 02:01 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Even as large gatherings are banned by the Ludhiana administration during the coronavirus lockdown, the district police organised a get-together at Division Number 1 police station, with several senior police and administration officials in attendance, on Monday night.

A video that has been circulated widely on social media shows a number of police personnel and volunteers dancing to Punjabi numbers with many not wearing face masks.

Among those in attendance at the get-together were police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Waryam Singh.

 A grab of the video showing the police personnel and volunteers dancing at the party in Ludhiana on Monday night. ( HT Photo )

The officials claimed that they had a cup of tea with the police personnel and volunteers during the event, and they had no idea how the crowd increased after they left the police station.



ADCP Gupreet Singh Sikand said, “All that was allowed was food and some chit chat, but what happened after the senior officials left, should not have happened.”

ACP (central) Waryam Singh said some lower rank cops must have initiated dancing, ignoring the social distancing guidelines, but it should have been avoided.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal was not immediately available for comments despite repeated attempts.

