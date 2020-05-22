Coronavirus lockdown: Industrial body starts distribution of safety gear among frontline workers

A meeting between the industrialists and CTR members also took place wherein the participants discussed the problems being faced by the industry at present and how the issues can be resolved. (HT File Photo)

In a bid to safeguard the frontline workers and labour amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) in association with GIZ MSME Inno and central tool room (CTR), Ludhiana, on Thursday started the free distribution of face shields in industrial units.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Sharma said a total of 5,000 face shields will be distributed in the coming days among the frontline workers, including medical staff, police personnel, sanitation and healthcare workers, and private security personnel.

A meeting between the industrialists and CTR members also took place wherein the participants discussed the problems being faced by the industry at present and how the issues can be resolved.