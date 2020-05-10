Coronavirus lockdown: Ludhiana meritorious school isolation centre converted into 500-bed hospital

Inhabitants collecting their meal at the hospital established in the girls’ hostel of meritorious school, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In a step towards fighting coronavirus, the isolation centre set up at the girls’ hostel of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Ludhiana, has now started functioning as a 500-bed hospital.

Municipal corporation (MC) additional commissioner-cum-nodal officer for coronavirus, Ludhiana, Sanyam Aggarwal, said a number of facilities have been added to the isolation centre, including an operational laboratory where the samples of admitted people can be collected.

MESS, LAUNDRY, PRIVATE SECURITY ADDED UP

“All the beds are properly numbered and the hospital has an operational pharmacy, patient registration counter, laundry for washing of all kinds of bedding, mess and private security,” he said.

Besides, the laboratory is equipped for testing of haemoglobin, sugar, urine and the sampling of coronavirus, the nodal officer said, adding that a private company is managing sanitation of the hospital, counsellors have been deployed to motivate the patients at regular intervals and plans are underway to organise yoga sessions.

11 SENT HOME FOR 14-DAY QUARANTINE

Aggarwal also said that 11 people who had tested negative for the coronavirus have been shifted to their respective villages for 14-day home quarantine. Those who have been shifted include two each from Mukandpur village near Dehlon and Pohir, four from Lalton Kalan, and one each from Haibowal Kalan, Mazara Khurd and the area nearby Neela Jhanda gurdwara. “Now, only 80 people are left at the isolation centre. If their reports come negative, they will also be shifted either to quarantine centres set up in their respective villages or their homes,” the MC official said.