Sections
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: Ludhiana police launch exercise module for cops on frontline

Coronavirus lockdown: Ludhiana police launch exercise module for cops on frontline

As per the police officials, some of the police personnel have complained of body aches and pain in neck and joints. With the help of the new module, they can do exercise two to three times a day to relax their muscles while performing their duty

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A doctor from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital demonstrating exercises to police personnel in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana police with the help of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) doctors have made an exercise module for the police personnel on field duty during the coronavirus lockdown.

As per the police officials, some of the police personnel have complained of body aches and pain in neck and joints. With the help of the new module, they can do exercise two to three times a day to relax their muscles while performing their duty.

Dr Shekhar Singhal and Dr Ajay Kumar have made a three-minute exercise module for the same.

‘DUTY HOURS STRETCHED’



Ghumar Mandi police post in-charge sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said, “Amid the lockdown, our duty hours have been stretched. We are performing duty for 12-13 hours daily due to which we are facing physical problems, including body aches and pain in neck, joints and back. Despite these problems, we cannot ignore our duty.”



Dr Shekhar Singhal said they are giving demonstration of the brief workout to the police personnel on frontline duty. “The exercises include stretching of neck, leg muscles and patting self on the lower back,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said the department has already launched a physiology helpline and a mobile medical unit for the police personnel.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former Gautam Budh Nagar CMO joins as medical superintendent at Ghaziabad hospital
May 26, 2020 23:16 IST
Delhi air traffic control reports first coronavirus positive case, 17 quarantined
May 26, 2020 23:15 IST
Release SC/ST scholarships, says Panjab University Students Council leader
May 26, 2020 23:15 IST
Heatwave sweeps across Punjab, Haryana; Hisar hottest at 48° C
May 26, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.