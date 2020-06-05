Cost of Covid-19 testing to reduce in Pune, says medical education minister

PUNE After the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) removed the price cap on Covid-19 testing, the state government is now negotiating with private laboratories who have priced each test at Rs 4,500 which was the initial cap fixed by the state government.

Maharashtra medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said that while the prices have come down to half in Mumbai the state government would try to bring down the prices in Pune as well.

While addressing the media on Friday, Deshmukh said, “We have been able to negotiate with labs in Mumbai and have convinced them to bring down the price by half to around 2,500 to 2,000 in Mumbai. We would try to do the same for Pune. As the number of people seeking these tests has gone up, we believe it would also be affordable for labs to bring down the price furthermore.”

Deshmukh also said that there has been a slight drop in the number of people testing positive in proportion to the tests, which are being conducted as per the ICMR guidelines, however, multiple efforts are being made to further bring down the number of tests and also the mortality rate in the state which is also one of the worst affected states in the country.

“The fight against Covid19 is not inside but outside the hospitals. I salute and congratulate all health workers who are at the forefront of this war and sadly we have lost a few health workers in this war and the state government stand by them and their family,” he said.

Deshmukh also said that in a post-Covid-19 situation, the state government mulls the idea of starting a rating system for government hospitals wherein the lack of infrastructure in health facilities could be highlighted.

“The government is also prioritising filling in all the vacant posts of nurses and doctors in government colleges and hospitals,” he said.

According to Deshmukh, Maharashtra only had four viral research and diagnostics laboratories (VRDL’s), but now has about 80 of them which is the highest in the country. These VRDL’s are located across the state’s nooks and corners.”