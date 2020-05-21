Couple assaulted by landlord over rent

A family living in a rented accommodation in Sector Alpha 2 in Greater Noida was allegedly assaulted by the landlord on Tuesday night, following an argument over their inability to pay the rent.

The family is a native of Agra and has been living in the house for the past three months. The husband works for a security service company but has not received his salary for the past couple of months.

“In March, a friend was visiting us, but the landlord had problems with him staying here. Soon, the lockdown happened. But somehow, I managed to take him back to Lucknow. On my way back, there was an accident in which my car was damaged. A lot of our savings went in its repair and we are still waiting for the insurance payment,” said the husband on account of anonymity.

He said that the family was having trouble in paying the rent of ₹6,500. “The landlord was well aware of our financial problems, but on Tuesday night, he came downstairs and demanded that we pay him instantly. There was an argument, which was soon settled. But after a while, he came back again with other people and his family members and started manhandling us and threatening to throw our stuff out,” said the man.

In the ensuing scuffle, the wife sustained a mild injury. Their four-year-old son was also present at the house, during the time of the incident.

“They started to throw our stuff outside and asked us to leave immediately. It was only after the intervention of neighbours, they we were able to escape. When we said that we will call the police, they boasted of having connections. Later, however, we did call the police, who took me for first aid and helped us get back when the landlord refused to even open the gate. We are now looking for another place,” said the wife.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the landlord, his two children and other unidentified people under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The landlord was arrested, while the roles of the other people are being investigated,” said Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO), Beta 2 police station.