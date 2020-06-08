Sections
Home / Cities / Couple attacked over property dispute

Couple attacked over property dispute

Gurugram: A couple sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a group of people over an alleged property dispute in Bilaspur, police said on Monday. Police have booked five...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: A couple sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a group of people over an alleged property dispute in Bilaspur, police said on Monday. Police have booked five persons including some members of the couple’s family in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when Ramesh Chandra, 44, who is a farmer, and his wife, Anju Devi, were returning from their farm on a motorcycle. Police said a car, which had at least five men, rammed into the motorcycle. The suspects then got out of the vehicle and started assaulting Chandra, who was lying on the ground after the collision, with rods, the added.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman was dragged into the car by the suspects. “The man was severely beaten up and attacked with a sword. When his wife tried to save him, she was also beaten up. As some villagers rushed to save the couple, one of the suspects fired a gunshot at the man who was able to dodge the bullet. The suspects then fled from the spot,” the police officer said.

The couple was rushed to Sector 10 civil hospital and later referred to a private hospital and their condition is said to be stable. The police said Chandra and Devi suffered serious injuries on their arms and legs.



In his complaint to the police, Chandra alleged that his nephew and some members from his extended family had threatened to kill him and his relatives to usurp his property.

The police said the suspects have been identified, but are yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 379 B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Arms Act at Bilaspur police station, said police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.