Couple booked for harassing 80-year-old mother

A 45-year-old man and his wife have been booked by Kashimira police for allegedly mentally and physically harassing his 80-year-old mother since the past six months.

Inspector Sanjay Hazare from Kashimira police station said the octogenarian approached the police, following which her son and his wife have been under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. However, no arrest has been made yet.

The complainant lost her husband, a retired government employee, in 2000 and has been living with her son and daughter-in-law. However, since the past few months, the accused would force her to do all household chores including cooking, sweeping floor, washing dishes. The accused also allegedly ordered the woman to cook her food separately and not eat with the family at the dining table. “There were also plans to kick her out of the flat during the Covid-19 pandemic when she complained to us,” said Hazare.

As per the Senior Citizens Act, a person who disrespects or does not take care of his or her parents aged above 60 can get a three-month jail term or ₹5,000 penalty or both.

The police are probing the case.