Sections
Home / Cities / Couple booked for harassing 80-year-old mother

Couple booked for harassing 80-year-old mother

A 45-year-old man and his wife have been booked by Kashimira police for allegedly mentally and physically harassing his 80-year-old mother since the past six months.Inspector...

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:37 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 45-year-old man and his wife have been booked by Kashimira police for allegedly mentally and physically harassing his 80-year-old mother since the past six months.

Inspector Sanjay Hazare from Kashimira police station said the octogenarian approached the police, following which her son and his wife have been under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. However, no arrest has been made yet.

The complainant lost her husband, a retired government employee, in 2000 and has been living with her son and daughter-in-law. However, since the past few months, the accused would force her to do all household chores including cooking, sweeping floor, washing dishes. The accused also allegedly ordered the woman to cook her food separately and not eat with the family at the dining table. “There were also plans to kick her out of the flat during the Covid-19 pandemic when she complained to us,” said Hazare.

As per the Senior Citizens Act, a person who disrespects or does not take care of his or her parents aged above 60 can get a three-month jail term or ₹5,000 penalty or both.



The police are probing the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why are Maharashtra cases spiking?
Jun 29, 2020 00:51 IST
KDMT conductor succumbs; family claims he had to visit several hospitals for treatment
Jun 29, 2020 00:46 IST
Covid test reports delayed to extend stay in Punjab hotels, allege foreign returnees
Jun 29, 2020 00:45 IST
ED begins probe into Amritsar private lab’s fake Covid reports
Jun 29, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.