Couple commits suicide in North Delhi

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A married couple was found dead at their home in outer-north Delhi’s Siraspur, with the police suspecting they poisoned themselves.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said a preliminary enquiry has revealed both were depressed because their son did not have a child after nine years of marriage, allegedly due to medical issues.

“This would often lead to the couple and their son quarrelling. A few days ago, the couple decided to move out and live in a rented house in the same neighbourhood,” Sharma said.

On Sunday afternoon, the couple’s son-in-law visited them to find both of them unconscious. The evidence suggested that they had consumed poison, Sharma said.



They were rushed to a hospital where both were pronounced dead on arrival.

The 50-year-old man worked as a security guard at a godown in Alipur and his 48-year-old wife worked at a factory nearby.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings.

