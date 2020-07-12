Sections
Home / Cities / Couple dies after roof collapse in Amritsar

Couple dies after roof collapse in Amritsar

Family members say the couple had retired to their room after dinner. Around 11pm, they heard a crashing sound and rushed outside to find that the roof of the couple’s room had collapsed.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The roof gave way after a neighbour’s wall collapsed and fell on it during heavy rain and storm on Saturday night. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

A couple died as the roof of their room collapsed after heavy rain and storm in Dhapai locality of Amritsar on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinder Singh, 33, and Harpreet Kaur, 27.

Ravinder’s father, Amarjit Singh, said the couple had retired to their room after dinner. Around 11pm, he heard a crashing sound and rushed outside to find that the roof of the couple’s room had collapsed. He said that a neighbour’s wall had first crumbled and fallen on the roof, which led to the collapse.

Amarjit said that neighbours and other family members managed to remove the debris and pull the couple out but they had died by then.



The deceased Ravinder Singh and Harpreet Kaur. Family members say they had got married just about a year ago. ( HT PHOTO )

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shishupal Singh, in-charge of Putlighar police post, said they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). The couple had got married just about a year ago, family members said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elghar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail under CrPC rejected
Jul 12, 2020 21:04 IST
NCW seeks action against man for giving rape threats to stand-up comedian
Jul 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Jul 12, 2020 20:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: With over 7k fresh Covid cases, Maharashtra’s tally tops 2.5 lakh and all the latest news
Jul 12, 2020 20:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.