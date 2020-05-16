Sections
Home / Cities / Couple dies in hit-and-run on flyover in Ludhiana

Couple dies in hit-and-run on flyover in Ludhiana

A 50-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the flyover near Sherpur Chowk on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Mehar Singh...

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The couple’s bike lying on the flyover near Sherpur in Ludhiana on Saturday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

A 50-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the flyover near Sherpur Chowk on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mehar Singh and Surjit Kaur of Hawas village.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Sherpur police post in-charge, said the couple had gone to Beeja village of Khanna to meet their son, who is a priest at a gurudwara, and were returning home when a speeding truck hit their bike. The couple died on the spot.

The truck driver escaped the spot after the incident. Police are scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to trace the truck.



A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified truck driver.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany
May 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Terrorist hideout busted, 5 LeT militant associates held in J-K
May 16, 2020 19:28 IST
Anil Kumble only Indian bowler in Ramiz Raja’s Ind-Pak XI, Imran to lead
May 16, 2020 19:27 IST
Virus lockdown gives Venice a shot at reimagining tourism
May 16, 2020 19:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.