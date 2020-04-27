Couple gets married in a flat amid lockdown; families join ceremony virtually

28-year-old Mansi Purwar and 29-year old Shubham Gupta had got engaged in November last year and were scheduled to get married on April 25. The couple had elaborate plans for their wedding. Their families had booked a banquet hall for the wedding, hired confectioner for all the marriage functions in their home towns, and sent out invitation cards to their friends and relatives, but with the nationwide lockdown in place, the couples had to put on hold all preparations made for their big day.

When the lockdown was extended till May 3, their families consulted a priest for the next auspicious date (shubh muhurat) to conduct the marriage. When the couple was told that if they could not get married on April 25, then they will have to wait till at least till December 25, they decided to drop their grand plans for the wedding and decided to get married at a relative’s flat in Gaur City in Greater Noida (West) on Saturday. With a handful of relatives by their side, the bride and the groom tied the nuptial know without much fanfare and received blessings from their parents through video conference.

Shubham works in a private company as a sales manager and lives in Greater Noida West. Purwar works in an IT firm in Gurugram and lives there at PG (paying guest) facility before shifting to her uncle’s flat in Gaur City right before the lockdown came into force. “Our families had started the preparations for the marriage in November itself, but unexpectedly a 15-day lockdown was first enforced in the country. We were hopeful that the lockdown will end before April 25 and the wedding would take place as decided before, but the lockdown was extended till May 3,” he said.

“The two families then consulted a priest who informed us that the next ‘shubh muhurat’ would be in December 2020 or in February 2021. Mansi and I then decided to get married in a simple way in Greater Noida, since we both were here,” he said. Gupta’s sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Ashish, who lives in Greater Noida (West) as well accompanied him to Purwar’s flat on the wedding day.

Vinay Purwar, Mansi’s cousin, said since all shops, markets, and malls were shut due to the lockdown, the two families could not even shop for the wedding and buy new wedding attire for the couple. “The groom was dressed in a casual blue shirt and grey trousers. Mansi had to wear the wedding dress my wife had worn when we got married. We called a priest from the society who performed the marriage rituals. My father performed the ‘kanyadan’ ceremony on behalf of Mansi’s father” he said.

Mansi’s family is based in Jalaun and Gupta’s family is from Etawah. The two families joined the ceremony through video conferencing.

Shriprakash Purwar, Mansi’s father, said that the family was happy with the wedding. “The lockdown had stopped all the preparations, and both the families decided to organize the wedding in a simple way. We virtually joined the ceremony from Jalaun for two hours on video conferencing through a mobile app,” he said.

“I am happy that we married in a simple way. We have planned to host a reception once the lockdown restrictions are lifted,” Mansi said.