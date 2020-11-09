Sections
Couple held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Couple held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

The couple are into drug peddling for the past three months.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The anti-narcotics cell of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested a couple for drug peddling and recovered 10gm heroin from their possession on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, 30, of Giaspura and his wife Seema, 27.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said that the police have arrested the accused from Daba Lohara road during special checking. The accused were crossing from the area on a scooter when the police signaled them to stop for checking. On frisking, 10gm heroin was recovered from their possession.

The ASI added that the accused Baljit Singh is a labourer, while his wife is a homemaker. They are into drug peddling for the past three months.

A case under Sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Daba police station.

Baljit Singh is already facing trial in a liquor smuggling case lodged against him at Model Town police station.

