Sections
Home / Cities / Couple held for immigration fraud in Mohali

Couple held for immigration fraud in Mohali

The couple ran ‘Child Abroad Education and Stewart Placement Services’ in Phase 11, from 2014 to 2018 and duped a several persons on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The duo had shut their Mohali immigration firm office in 2018 and moved to Jalandhar, from where they were arrested.

A couple has been arrested for allegedly duping a large number of persons through their immigration firm in Mohali.

The accused have been identified as Sheetal Singh alias Sonu and Navjot Kaur, both residents of Shahkot in Punjab. The couple ran ‘Child Abroad Education and Stewart Placement Services’ in Phase 11, from 2014 to 2018 and duped a several persons on the pretext of sending them abroad. They allegedly shut the office in 2018 and moved to Jalandhar, from where they were arrested. No recoveries have been made from them so far, police said.

Phase 11 station house officer Jagdeep Singh Brar said eight cases have been registered against Sonu and the amount he defrauded comes to around Rs 1 crore.

According to sources, similar cases of cheating and fraud have also been registered against the accused at police stations of Jalandhar and other cities. Police are now probing if the couple had a license for the immigration firm. Sonu reportedly even stayed in Australia for six months.



The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday and sent to two-day police custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rs 14 crore project to renovate Mohali city’s water supply system: Minister
Jul 29, 2020 19:07 IST
Prince, papad, pint: Williams serves Indian food to guests
Jul 29, 2020 19:08 IST
Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza pay tributes to makeup artist Manish Karjaokar
Jul 29, 2020 19:06 IST
Sanjay Dutt on celebrating birthday away from family: ‘I really miss them’
Jul 29, 2020 19:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.