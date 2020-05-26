Sections
Home / Cities / Couple who returned from West Bengal test positive, yet no change in Ludhiana’s tally

Couple who returned from West Bengal test positive, yet no change in Ludhiana’s tally

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that as both patients were from another state, it would not affect the district’s tally

Updated: May 26, 2020 06:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

According to health department sources, the couple along with their 65-year-old mother and 24-year-old nephew had returned to Khanpur village in Dehlon from West Bengal recently in a car. The mother and nephew have tested negative. (HT FILE)

After two-day respite, two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Ludhiana on Monday evening. The infected patients are a couple-- a 37-year-old male and his 27- year-old wife.

According to health department sources, the couple along with their 65-year-old mother and 24-year-old nephew had returned to Khanpur village in Dehlon from West Bengal recently in a car. When they reached the village, residents had raised an objection and informed the health department, following which, four of them were shifted to the quarantine centre. The mother and nephew have tested negative.

It is learnt that the man’s father owns a house in Kolkata. The four of them had gone there in January and got stuck due to the lockdown.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the couple was quarantined at Government Meritorious School soon after their return on May 23. Their samples were collected, along with 121 others, on Sunday and sent for testing. The health department received the reported from Government Medical College, Patiala, on Monday evening. The results of 121 others have come out negative.



Dr Bagga said that as both patients were from another state, it would not affect the district’s tally.

7 DISCHARGED FROM KHANNA CIVIL HOSPITAL

As many as seven patients were discharged from the isolation ward of Khanna civil hospital on Monday. Out of the seven, two patients were employees of a tyre factory from where several cases were detected. The employees had got infected after coming in contact with their 63- year- old purchase manager.

Senior medical officer, Dr Rajinder Gulati informed that another patient, who is an accused caught in illicit liquor trade, had also tested negative twice in a row after remaining in the isolation ward for about four weeks.

The remaining four are relatives of the tyre factory employees.

After discharge, the patients will have to remain in home isolation at their residence for seven days and will also be visited by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of their respective area everyday.

Dr Gulati further said that a care giver of the patient at home will take hydroxychloroquine tablets as prophylaxis.

Attendant of the patients were also counselled at the time of discharge and advised that the patient should strictly follow the home isolation advisory.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala: 15-feet-long king cobra rescued from village in Visakhapatnam
May 26, 2020 07:54 IST
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
May 26, 2020 07:47 IST
2.4 lakh Tirupati laddus sold in Andhra Pradesh on day-one
May 26, 2020 07:46 IST
‘Get ready’: WHO warns of ‘second peak’ in areas where Covid-19 declining
May 26, 2020 07:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.