Couple who returned from West Bengal test positive, yet no change in Ludhiana’s tally

After two-day respite, two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Ludhiana on Monday evening. The infected patients are a couple-- a 37-year-old male and his 27- year-old wife.

According to health department sources, the couple along with their 65-year-old mother and 24-year-old nephew had returned to Khanpur village in Dehlon from West Bengal recently in a car. When they reached the village, residents had raised an objection and informed the health department, following which, four of them were shifted to the quarantine centre. The mother and nephew have tested negative.

It is learnt that the man’s father owns a house in Kolkata. The four of them had gone there in January and got stuck due to the lockdown.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the couple was quarantined at Government Meritorious School soon after their return on May 23. Their samples were collected, along with 121 others, on Sunday and sent for testing. The health department received the reported from Government Medical College, Patiala, on Monday evening. The results of 121 others have come out negative.

Dr Bagga said that as both patients were from another state, it would not affect the district’s tally.

7 DISCHARGED FROM KHANNA CIVIL HOSPITAL

As many as seven patients were discharged from the isolation ward of Khanna civil hospital on Monday. Out of the seven, two patients were employees of a tyre factory from where several cases were detected. The employees had got infected after coming in contact with their 63- year- old purchase manager.

Senior medical officer, Dr Rajinder Gulati informed that another patient, who is an accused caught in illicit liquor trade, had also tested negative twice in a row after remaining in the isolation ward for about four weeks.

The remaining four are relatives of the tyre factory employees.

After discharge, the patients will have to remain in home isolation at their residence for seven days and will also be visited by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of their respective area everyday.

Dr Gulati further said that a care giver of the patient at home will take hydroxychloroquine tablets as prophylaxis.

Attendant of the patients were also counselled at the time of discharge and advised that the patient should strictly follow the home isolation advisory.