Court denies judicial custody of former MP Sanjay Kakade in case of threatening

PUNE Sanjay Kakade (52), former Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was granted relief from judicial custody, against the recommendation of the Pune police, on Thursday, in a case where he is accused of allegedly threatening his brother-in-law over a family dispute in 2018.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Kakade’s brother-in-law.

He was booked along with his wife Usha Kakade (44) in the case for allegedly threatening the life of her brother Yuvraj Sitaram Dhamale (42), a resident of Dhankawadi.

“This is a family dispute. The complainant has accused me of threatening him two years ago. In the past two years, neither I nor my wife have spoken with the complainant. I’m surprised about these allegations. Now the matter is sub-judice. Today (on Thursday) pre-arrest bail was granted to us by the court for Rs 10,000 per person. We are following due legal course,” said a statement released by Kakade.

The court order specifies a personal bond of Rs 15,000 for the accused.

“The court has granted them bail on three conditions: not to tamper with prosecution evidence, attendance at police station whenever required, and no leaving the country before the final report is submitted. Beyond that, I cannot comment on the issue,” said advocate Vijaysinh Thombre, representing the complainant.

On Wednesday, the police went to the court with a chargesheet in the case and had asked for 14 days of judicial custody for the former MP and his wife. However, the court denied the arrests.

The Kakades have been booked under 506 (criminal intimidation), 506(2), 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in a case registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.