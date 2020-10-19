Court dismisses bail of Delhi riot-accused

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail application of a man in connection with the case of the alleged murder of head constable Ratan Lal during the Delhi riots in February.

The court while dismissing the plea, said it observed the man’s call detail records (CDR), which showed that around the time of incident, his location was around the spot of the incident and he had received three calls from his counsel who was representing him in the matter.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav said the call detail record of accused Shadab Ahmad showed that he was in constant touch with the proclaimed offenders and co-accused in the case —Suleman Siddiqui and Ravish.

“It could be a coincidence, but not without significance. I will refrain from commenting as to whether it was morally or ethically appropriate for the learned counsel to have represented the applicant (Ahmad) in the matter,” it said.

The judge said that a perusal of his CDRs from January 31, 2020, to February 24, 2020, revealed that he was in touch with some of the co-accused persons in the murder case as well in the matter related to the larger “pre-meditated” conspiracy in the riots, which was being investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi police.

It said the accused was at “flight risk” because he is not a resident of Delhi, adding he was identified by witnesses and the police even though he was not visible on the CCTV footage shown to the court during the bail hearing.

During the hearing, advocate Seema Misra, appearing for Ahmad, argued he has been wrongly and maliciously implicated in the matter by the investigating agency just because he belongs to a particular community. There was no electronic evidence available against Shadab either in the form of any CCTV footage or his CDR location, which could prima facie show his presence at the scene of crime on the date of the incident, his counsel said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Ahmad used to share stage with other protestors and instigate the gathering against the Government of India, which ultimately led to violence on February 24, resulting in the death of more than 50 people in north-east Delhi, including Lal.